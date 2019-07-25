North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile, South Korean media reported in the early hours of Thursday, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military, that the projectile had been fired from the area located near North Korea's east coast city of Wonsan.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said, as quoted by Yonhap.