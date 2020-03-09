North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Pyongyang has launched at least one unidentified projectile, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to Yonhap, JCS did not provide any more details, including on the exact number of projectiles or the location of the Monday launch and the landing site.

On March 2, North Korea fired its first unidentified projectile this year. Yonhap said that Pyongyang launched two "apparent" short-range ballistic missiles last Monday.

In 2019, the last launches of short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan were carried out by Pyongyang in November.