North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile To Sea Of Japan - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 04:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korean military.
This is the sixth missile test conducted by Pyongyang this year.
