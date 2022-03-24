North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) North Korea fired on Thursday an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Japan Coast Guard has warned of a possible missile launch by North Korea and urged ships at sea to exercise caution and not to approach the object if it falls into the water.

The warning was issued at 14:38 local time (05:38 GMT).