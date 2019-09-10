UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles - South Korean Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan early on Tuesday, South Korea's military said in a statement.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a Tuesday release, quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

According to the statement, the two unidentified projectiles were launched from an inland area in North Korea's South Pyongan Province.

Related Topics

Japan South Korea North Korea From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.