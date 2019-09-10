North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles - South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan early on Tuesday, South Korea's military said in a statement.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a Tuesday release, quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

According to the statement, the two unidentified projectiles were launched from an inland area in North Korea's South Pyongan Province.