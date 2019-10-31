UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles: South's Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:00 PM

North Korea fires unidentified projectiles: South's military

North Korea fired two projectiles on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea fired two projectiles on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock.

The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without specifying the type of device involved.

"We are maintaining readiness and monitoring in case of additional launches," they added.

It is the latest in a series of launches by the North but the first since October 2, when it fired a sea-launched missile in a provocative move -- a submarine-based missile capability would change the military balance.

The North then walked away from working-level nuclear talks with the US in Sweden, saying it was disappointed at the lack of "new and creative" solutions offered by Washington.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its banned nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, which it says it needs to defend against a possible US invasion.

It is demanding the easing of the measures and has repeatedly urged Washington to come forward with a new offer by the end of this year.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Sweden North Korea October From Weapon

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Capital police issues traffic plan fo ..

6 minutes ago

Uruguayan Vice President Unsure if Chile's Pinera ..

4 minutes ago

N. Korea Has Plenty of 'Surprises' at Hand Capable ..

4 minutes ago

N.Korea Vowed Nuclear Moratorium on Condition of C ..

4 minutes ago

Narrative of opposition lifeless, baseless: Dr Fir ..

4 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief says Imran Khan must resign to preven ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.