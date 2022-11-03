North Korea Fires Unknown Ballistic Missile Toward Sea Of Japan - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) North Korea has launched an unknown ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean military.
On Wednesday, the media reported that North Korea launched over 17 missiles and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.