North Korea Fires Unspecified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to the report, the JCS did not provide any other details of the launch.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui warned the United States and its allies in the region that "the keener the U.S. is on the bolstered offer of extended deterrence to its allies and the more they intensify provocative and bluffing military activities on the Korean peninsula and in the region, the fiercer the DPRK's (North Korea's) military counteraction will be, in direct proportion to it, and it will pose a more serious, realistic and inevitable threat to the U.S. and its vassal forces."