North Korea Fires Unspecified Ballistic Missile - Reports Citing South Korean Military
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 04:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said in a statement, Yonhap news agency reported.
The missile launch occurred a day after South Korea and the United States started a regular military exercise, according to the report.