North Korea Going to Develop Interstate Relations With DPR, LPR - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) North Korea is going to develop interstate relations with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) in line with the values of sovereignty, peace and friendship, the KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the North Korean Embassy to Russia told Sputnik that the country had decided tp recognize the independence of the DPR and the LPR.

In response, he Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea.