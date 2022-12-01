North Korea Has 'Completely Rejected' US Sincere Outreach - Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) North Korea has completely rejected sincere efforts by the United States to engage in dialogue to resolve bilateral issues over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a think-tank event.

"Pyongyang has today completely rejected this sincere outreach," Sullivan said on Wednesday during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "In the event that they (North Korea) chose to take a different tack and to engage, we're prepared to explore practical steps that would increase regional security and address the interests of both sides."