Open Menu

North Korea Has Deployed More Troops To Russia: Seoul Spy Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM

North Korea has deployed more troops to Russia: Seoul spy agency

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) North Korea has sent more soldiers to Russia and re-deployed several to the frontline in Kursk, Seoul's spy agency told AFP on Thursday.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said that more than 10,000 soldiers from the reclusive state were sent to Russia last year to help it fight a shock Ukrainian offensive into the Kursk border region.

Earlier this month, Seoul said North Korean soldiers previously fighting alongside Russia's army on the Kursk frontline had not been engaged in combat since mid-January.

Ukraine also said they had been withdrawn following heavy losses.

On Thursday, an official from Seoul's National Intelligence Agency said they had been "redeployed" there.

That came alongside "some additional troop deployments appearing to have taken place," the official added.

"The exact scale is still being assessed," the official said.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang have confirmed the deployment.

But the two countries signed an agreement, including a mutual defence clause, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the nuclear-armed North last year.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

2 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

9 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

10 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

10 hours ago
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

10 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

10 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of th ..

UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World