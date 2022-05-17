North Korea Has Not Initiated Any COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts - United Nations

North Korea has not started any COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the novel coronavirus could spread very quickly throughout the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) North Korea has not started any COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the novel coronavirus could spread very quickly throughout the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"On the DPRK (North Korea), our colleagues at the WHO reiterated their commitment to support the North Korean authorities," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "You've seen the concerns of the global health authorities. I mean the fact that they've not initiated any vaccinated efforts, there is a risk that the virus may spread rapidly unless it is dealt with very quickly."