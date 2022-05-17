UrduPoint.com

North Korea Has Not Initiated Any COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts - United Nations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 10:33 PM

North Korea Has Not Initiated Any COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts - United Nations

North Korea has not started any COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the novel coronavirus could spread very quickly throughout the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) North Korea has not started any COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the novel coronavirus could spread very quickly throughout the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"On the DPRK (North Korea), our colleagues at the WHO reiterated their commitment to support the North Korean authorities," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "You've seen the concerns of the global health authorities. I mean the fact that they've not initiated any vaccinated efforts, there is a risk that the virus may spread rapidly unless it is dealt with very quickly."

Related Topics

United Nations North Korea May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End ..

Dollar Expected to Trade for 76 Rubles by Year-End - Russian Economic Developmen ..

3 minutes ago
 US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terro ..

US Could Address Exploitation of Internet by Terrorists Following Buffalo Shooti ..

3 minutes ago
 Restart of Intra-Venezuela Talks Could Lead to US- ..

Restart of Intra-Venezuela Talks Could Lead to US-Maduro Bilateral Engagement - ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian GDP to Fall by 7.8% in 2022 - Economic Dev ..

Russian GDP to Fall by 7.8% in 2022 - Economic Development Ministry

4 minutes ago
 CTD arrests two suspects involved in Anarkali blas ..

CTD arrests two suspects involved in Anarkali blast

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan welcome Supreme Court's verdict in pres ..

Imran Khan welcome Supreme Court's verdict in presidential reference Article 63( ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.