UrduPoint.com

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 12:39 AM

North Korea, to date, has not accepted any donations of vaccines for the novel coronavirus from the WHO-led COVAX initiative, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) North Korea, to date, has not accepted any donations of vaccines for the novel coronavirus from the WHO-led COVAX initiative, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Well, unfortunately, to date, the DPRK (North Korea) has refused all vaccine donations from COVAX," Price said during a press briefing. "I say it is unfortunate because we are deeply concerned about the apparent COVID outbreak within the DPRK."

