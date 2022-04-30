North Korea Has to Preventively Deter Enemy Nuclear Threat - Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed on Saturday the need to strengthen the country's military power in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain" the nuclear threat from hostile forces.

Kim met with the command of the Korean People's Army (KPA), who organized a military parade this week in honor of the 90th founding anniversary of the army. The meeting was attended by the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, Pak Jong Chon, and Defense Minister Ri Yong Gil.

Kim expressed the party Central Committee's firm will to maintain the absolute superiority of the country's revolutionary armed forces and constantly develop it to preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, state-run North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported, citing Kim.

Kim noted that the country's tremendous offensive power is a lifeline, a guarantee of security, that preserves the dignity, rights, and interests of the country in the modern world, a report added.