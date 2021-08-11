UrduPoint.com

North Korea Ignores Seoul's Hotline Calls For Second Straight Day - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:52 AM

North Korea Ignores Seoul's Hotline Calls for Second Straight Day - Reports

North Korea has been snubbing Seoul's phone calls via the inter-Korean lines for a second day in a row after harsh criticism of upcoming South Korea-US joint drills, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) North Korea has been snubbing Seoul's phone calls via the inter-Korean lines for a second day in a row after harsh criticism of upcoming South Korea-US joint drills, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Pyongyang began shunning phone calls on Tuesday, when it first refused to answer a scheduled evening call at 5:00 p.m. local time (8:00 GMT). Usually, the countries have calls twice a day. Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea did not answer a morning call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. local time.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," a South Korean military official told the news agency.

On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, criticized the joint military exercises of South Korea and the US, which will take place from August 16-26, calling them a "rehearsal" of a nuclear war.

In July 2020, Pyongyang stopped contacting Seoul via all communication channels. However, the countries agreed to restore contacts a year after. The decision prompted speculation about the revival of dialogue with North Korea on the denuclearization of the peninsula.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea July August 2020 All From P

Recent Stories

Abdul Bari Khan Ghouri, senior Program Manager of ..

Abdul Bari Khan Ghouri, senior Program Manager of the Arts Council Karachi passe ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 [Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation ..

[Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation Is About To Unfold

56 minutes ago
 Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smart ..

Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic duri ..

Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic during H2 2021

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.