North Korea Launched 2 Short-Range Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) What North Korea launched early on Thursday were two short-range missiles, Japanese media have reported.

Earlier in the day, South Korean media reported that North Korea had fired two unidentified projectiles that flew 267 miles and fell into the Sea of Japan.

The Kyodo news agency reported, citing a government source, that the missiles had not reached Japan's exclusive economic zone and presented no threat to the country's security.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the projectiles fired by the North appeared to be short-range missiles.

Moreover, a senior US government official told Yonhap that Washington had been aware of reports about a short-range missile fired by North Korea.

North Korea previously carried out several missile launches in May.

However, since then, there have been some developments in the deadlocked US-North Korean denuclearization dialogue. Particularly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with US President Donald Trump at the village of Panmunjom at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas. During their meeting, Kim and Trump agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at the working level.

