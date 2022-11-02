North Korea Launches 17 Missiles, Fires 100 Rounds of Artillery Shots Wednesday - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea launched 17 missiles towards the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea and fired 100rounds of artillery shots on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Short-range ballistic missiles are just one of a number of types of projectiles launched by Pyongyang on Wednesday, the news agency said. One of them landed near South Korea's territorial waters for the first time since the two Koreas' division.