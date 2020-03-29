UrduPoint.com
North Korea Launches 2 Short-Range Projectiles Toward Sea Of Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) North Korea fired a total of two short-range projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from North Korea's eastern town of Wonsan and flew 230 kilometers (about 143 miles), JCS said. The maximum altitude was 30 kilometers (18 miles).

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing JCS that Pyongyang had carried out a launch of at least one unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

