North Korea Launches 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan in the early hours of Friday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"This morning, North Korea carried out the launches of two unidentified projectiles from the Tongchon area of the Kangwon province in the direction of the Sea of Japan," the JCS said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The test is the sixth round of launches held by North Korea since July 25.