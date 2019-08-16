UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Launches 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into Sea Of Japan - South Korean Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:00 AM

North Korea Launches 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan in the early hours of Friday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"This morning, North Korea carried out the launches of two unidentified projectiles from the Tongchon area of the Kangwon province in the direction of the Sea of Japan," the JCS said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The test is the sixth round of launches held by North Korea since July 25.

Related Topics

Japan North Korea July From

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

5 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

5 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

5 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

5 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

5 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.