North Korea Launches 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) North Korea on Thursday launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from the Yeonpo area of South Hamgyong Province today at 4:59 pm," JCS said as quoted by the country's Yonhap news agency.

The military added that it was monitoring the situation in case of further launches.