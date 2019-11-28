UrduPoint.com
North Korea Launches 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into Sea Of Japan - South Korean Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

North Korea on Thursday launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) North Korea on Thursday launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from the Yeonpo area of South Hamgyong Province today at 4:59 pm," JCS said as quoted by the country's Yonhap news agency.

The military added that it was monitoring the situation in case of further launches.

