North Korea Launches 6 More Missiles Toward Sea of Japan, Yellow Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea on Wednesday launched six more surface-to-air missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported that North Korea launched 17 missiles and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots in the same direction.

North Korea launched six more projectiles between about 4:30-5:10 p.m. local time (07:30-08:10 GMT) toward the Sea of Japan from the Sondok and Sinpo areas located in the eastern province of South Hamgyong, and toward the Yellow Sea from Kwail and Onchon areas, the report said.