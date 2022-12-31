North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

Meanwhile, the Japan Coast Guard issued two warnings on Saturday morning, suggesting that there were likely two launches carried out by Pyongyang.

On Friday, South Korea successfully test-fired a solid-fuel carrier rocket, as part of its efforts to strengthen space-based reconnaissance capabilities, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.