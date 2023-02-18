UrduPoint.com

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea Of Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The range, altitude and speed of the projectile have not yet been specified.

North Korea previously launched a short-range ballistic missile on January 1, which became Pyongyang's first test launch in 2023.

