North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Toward Sea Of Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing South Korean military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that they detected the launch, but gave no further details regarding the range, altitude and flight speed of the missile, according to the news agency.

