North Korea launches first ballistic missile of 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) North Korea on Monday fired its first ballistic missile of the year into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, just two weeks ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The launch was confirmed by South Korean and Japanese authorities, though Pyongyang has yet to provide details.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missile appeared to be of intermediate range, with an estimated flight distance of 3,000 to 5,500 kilometers (1,864 to 3,418 miles), though further analysis is ongoing.

The missile was reportedly fired from the Pyongyang area, the JCS added as the launch coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Seoul amid South Korea’s political crisis.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said a suspected ballistic missile was launched by North Korea, with the projectile falling outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Authorities called for ensuring the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets, stressing readiness for contingencies.