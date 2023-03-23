UrduPoint.com

North Korea Launches Four Cruise Missiles On Wednesday - South Korean Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) North Korea fired four cruise missiles on Wednesday, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Thursday, adding that the country's military was still analyzing the details of the launches.

"We believe four (missiles were fired). We have conducted the initial analysis, and the South and the United States are examining it in a more detailed way," the minister said at a meeting of the defense committee in the South Korean parliament, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

In addition, Lee Jong-sup noted that North Korea had made significant progress in the miniaturization of nuclear warheads to mount them on tactical weapons and the development of nuclear weapons in general.

On Sunday, North Korea conducted another launch of a short-range ballistic missile that flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The Sunday test-firing took place three days after Pyongyang launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to joint military drills conducted by the US and South Korea.

