- Home
- News
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Other
- Pictures
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) North Korea possibly launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Kyodo is citing Japan's Coast Guard.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif
US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven
Extreme heat scorches Europe
7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat
7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..
Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..
Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat
Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..
More Stories From World
-
Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - Reports2 minutes ago
-
Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over Syria2 minutes ago
-
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Milley2 minutes ago
-
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany2 minutes ago
-
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat2 minutes ago
-
US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister2 minutes ago
-
Singapore Replaces Japan as World's Strongest Passport for Visa-Free Travel - Consultancy2 minutes ago
-
US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven2 minutes ago
-
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Milley4 minutes ago
-
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany4 minutes ago
-
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat4 minutes ago
-
Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - Reports19 minutes ago