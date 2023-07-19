Open Menu

North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) North Korea possibly launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

Kyodo is citing Japan's Coast Guard.

