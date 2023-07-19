- Home
- News
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Other
- Pictures
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile - Reports
Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) North Korea possibly launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Kyodo is citing Japan's Coast Guard.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif
US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven
Extreme heat scorches Europe
7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat
7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..
Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..
Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat
Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..
More Stories From World
-
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany5 minutes ago
-
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat5 minutes ago
-
US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister6 minutes ago
-
Trump Says If Elected Will Ask Europe to Reimburse US For Stockpiles Sent to Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower - Milley6 minutes ago
-
Ballistic Missile Presumably Launched by North Korea Most Likely Already Fell - Reports6 minutes ago
-
White House Says Reports of Texas Pushing Migrants in River 'Despicable' if True6 minutes ago
-
Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - Reports15 minutes ago
-
Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over Syria15 minutes ago
-
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Milley15 minutes ago
-
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany15 minutes ago
-
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat16 minutes ago