- Home
- News
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Other
- Pictures
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) North Korea possibly launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Kyodo is citing Japan's Coast Guard.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif
US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven
Extreme heat scorches Europe
7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat
7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..
Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..
Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat
Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..
More Stories From World
-
Canadian National Arrested in the UK Over Suspicion of Terrorism - Metropolitan Police5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia, Turkey Sign Memorandum on Energy Cooperation - State Media5 minutes ago
-
US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister14 minutes ago
-
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 14 Times in Syria15 minutes ago
-
White House Says 'Always Prepared' for Potential Violence in Case of Trump Indictment15 minutes ago
-
North Korea Launches Second Possible Ballistic Missile - Reports15 minutes ago
-
Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany24 minutes ago
-
Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat25 minutes ago
-
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile - Reports25 minutes ago
-
US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister25 minutes ago
-
Trump Says If Elected Will Ask Europe to Reimburse US For Stockpiles Sent to Ukraine25 minutes ago
-
It Would Take Years, Billions of Dollars for Ukraine to Match Russian Airpower - Milley25 minutes ago