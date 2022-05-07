North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile - Japanese Coast Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) North Korea has fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile, Japanese Coast Guard said on Saturday citing the defense ministry.

"According to the information of the defense ministry, North Korea has carried out the launch of, presumably, a ballistic missile. Vessels are asked to monitor up-to-date information and, if fragments are detected, not to approach them and notify the coast guard," the agency said in a statement.

The coast guard added that the projectile has already fallen. Meanwhile, the Japanese media reported, citing government sources, that the missile has dropped beyond Japan's exclusive economic zone.

If the information is confirmed, the current launch will be the 15th missile test conducted by North Korea this year. Previously, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on May 4.

At that time Pyongyang refrained from officially announcing the launch and did not comment on what kind of projectile it was. According to South Korean and Japanese military, it was a ballistic missile, which flew 470 kilometers (292 miles), with a maximum altitude of 780 kilometers and highest speed of Mach 11.