UrduPoint.com

North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile - Japanese Coast Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile - Japanese Coast Guard

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) North Korea has fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile, Japanese Coast Guard said on Saturday citing the defense ministry.

"According to the information of the defense ministry, North Korea has carried out the launch of, presumably, a ballistic missile. Vessels are asked to monitor up-to-date information and, if fragments are detected, not to approach them and notify the coast guard," the agency said in a statement.

The coast guard added that the projectile has already fallen. Meanwhile, the Japanese media reported, citing government sources, that the missile has dropped beyond Japan's exclusive economic zone.

If the information is confirmed, the current launch will be the 15th missile test conducted by North Korea this year. Previously, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the Sea of Japan on May 4.

At that time Pyongyang refrained from officially announcing the launch and did not comment on what kind of projectile it was. According to South Korean and Japanese military, it was a ballistic missile, which flew 470 kilometers (292 miles), with a maximum altitude of 780 kilometers and highest speed of Mach 11.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan North Korea May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

11 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

11 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

11 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.