North Korea Launches Two Cruise Missiles Towards Yellow Sea - South Korean Military

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Pyongyang launched two cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea from the coast in North Korea's South Pyongan province overnight, the South Korean army said on Wednesday.

The missiles were launched from the district of Sunchon in South Pyongan province, the South Korean military said, adding that Seoul, in cooperation with the United States, analyzes all additional data and maintains defense readiness.

