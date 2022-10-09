North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

The projectiles were launched from the area around the city of Munchon, lying on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported citing military sources that Pyongyang fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles since late September in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to halt military exercises near its territory, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for a war.