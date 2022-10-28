North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said.

The JSC said it detected the launches from the Tongchon area in the North Korean province of Kangwon between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m.

local time (02:59 and 03:18 GMT).

"While reinforcing our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," Yonhap quoted the JCS as saying in a message sent to journalists.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired another ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.