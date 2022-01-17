North Korea Launches Two Suspected Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) North Korea has test-fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward, from the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

The projectiles were fired on Monday morning, Yonhap said citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Earlier, Yonhap reported that North Korea had launched one unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"Currently, our military is tracking and monitoring related (North Korean) movements and maintaining a readiness posture," Yonhap quoted the JCS as saying on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Kyodo news agency said, citing a Japanese government source, that North Korea fired a projectile which could be a ballistic missile and that it is believed to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Japan Coast Guard said in a Monday morning warning that there had been a possible ballistic missile launch on the part of North Korea and advised ships not to approach unidentified objects at sea.

According to the NHK broadcaster, a crisis response center has been set up under the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in connection with Pyongyang's possible missile test launch.