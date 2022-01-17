North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile, Possibly Ballistic Missile - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports.

Yonhap said on Monday morning citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that the launch of the projectile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) was announced in a text message sent to reporters.

No further details were provided.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Kyodo news agency said, citing the Japanese government, that North Korea "may have launched a ballistic missile."