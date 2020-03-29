North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The launch was carried out on Sunday, JCS said, but the exact number of projectiles or the type have not been identified yet, according to Yonhap.

This is the fourth time that Pyongyang carries out similar launches this month.