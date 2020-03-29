UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

North Korea Launches Unidentified Projectile - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The launch was carried out on Sunday, JCS said, but the exact number of projectiles or the type have not been identified yet, according to Yonhap.

This is the fourth time that Pyongyang carries out similar launches this month.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan North Korea Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

20 minutes ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of German tourists repatriated from RAK I ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review globa ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s leading position in World Happine ..

2 hours ago

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.