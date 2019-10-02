North Korea Launches What Appears To Be Another Missile - Japan Coast Guard
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) North Korea appears to have launched another missile, the Japan Coast Guard says.
The unidentified projectile was fired in the early hours of Wednesday.
"Missile possibly launched from North Korea. Vessels are requested to pay attention to further information and to keep clear when recognizing falling object," the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement.