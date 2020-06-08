North Korea has left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from the South on Monday for the first time since the two Koreas established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018, Seoul's unification ministry said, following Pyongyang's threat to scrap the office over propaganda leaflets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) North Korea has left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from the South on Monday for the first time since the two Koreas established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018, Seoul's unification ministry said, following Pyongyang's threat to scrap the office over propaganda leaflets.

The warning was issued last week by Kim Jong Un's sister, who said that Pyongyang could terminate an inter-Korean agreement on reducing risks of military tensions unless Seoul stops sending such leaflets.

"This morning the liaison office attempted to call North Korea, but the North has not answered the call yet. This is the first time North Korea has not answered our calls. We will attempt to call again this afternoon as planned," the ministry's spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said at a briefing, as quoted by Yonhap.

According to the news agency, the two Koreas make two calls daily. So, South Korea will make a second call at 5:00 p.m. (8:00 GMT).