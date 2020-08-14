North Korea Lifts Coronavirus-Linked Lockdown From Kaesong Border City - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The North Korean authorities have decided to lift the coronavirus-linked lockdown from the border city of Kaesong, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

On July 26, North Korea said that a man, who had left the country three years ago and illegally arrived back on July 19, was suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

The man was detained in Kaesong and his coronavirus test was uncertain.

Later, North Korean media reported that the country had not still confirmed any COVID-19 cases. However, Kaesong was fully isolated, and the North Korean authorities declared a state of emergency in the city.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 752,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.