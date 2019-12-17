UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Likely To Carry Out More Tests Given Recent Rhetoric - US Secretary Of Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:40 AM

North Korea Likely to Carry Out More Tests Given Recent Rhetoric - US Secretary of Defense

North Korea is likely to continue carrying out tests given its recent combative rhetoric, following last week's "crucial test" of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) North Korea is likely to continue carrying out tests given its recent combative rhetoric, following last week's "crucial test" of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

"It is a concern, their rhetoric. We have seen talk of tests. I think that they will be likely," Esper told reporters on Monday aboard a US military aircraft returning from a visit to Europe.

Esper added that there was a US team "on the peninsula" that has reached out and is asking to meet with the North Korean side. He went on to cite his experience in the region, saying that discussions about political solutions were needed.

"I've been watching the Korean Peninsula for maybe a quarter of a century now, so I'm familiar with their tactics ... we need to get serious and sit down and have discussions about a political agreement that denuclearizes the peninsula.

That's the best way forward and arguably the only way forward," Esper said, as quoted in a transcript published by the Department of Defense.

Last week, the North Korean academy of National Defense Science announced that it had conducted a missile test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground after conducting one at the same location on December 7.

The resumed tests threaten to undermine US President Donald Trump's diplomatic drive to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea held two summits and agreed to normalize relations and for Pyongyang to pursue a policy of denuclearization.

Negotiations have come to a halt with Washington demanding more decisive steps from Pyongyang. North Korea has blamed the United States for not properly reciprocating its previous goodwill gestures.

Related Topics

Century Europe Washington Visit Trump Pyongyang Same United States North Korea December 2018 From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

PM Khan cancels his visit to Malaysia, sources say

5 minutes ago

First Test Batch of Russia's New Koalitsiya-SV Sel ..

6 minutes ago

All religions teach lesson of peace, love, harmony ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: Ensuring road safety a global need

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.