Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :North Korea marked the 10th anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il on Friday with a memorial service attended by thousands, including his son Kim Jong Un, state television footage showed.

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, passing on power to his son.

The current leader attended a memorial ceremony Friday at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the mausoleum for Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung -- the founder of North Korea.

Three generations of the Kim family have ruled the country since 1948.