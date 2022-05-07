UrduPoint.com

North Korea May Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - Japanese Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 12:53 PM

North Korea May Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - Japanese Defense Minister

North Korea may carry out a nuclear test already this month, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) North Korea may carry out a nuclear test already this month, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Saturday.

"North Korea may conduct a nuclear test as early as this month. We have the same understanding as the United States.

We are currently collecting information," Kishi said on air of Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The minister also confirmed earlier reports from the South Korean military that today's missile test by North Korea was a single launch from a submarine. The altitude of the missile was 50 kilometers (31 miles), with the range of 600 kilometers.

Related Topics

Nuclear Same United States North Korea May From

Recent Stories

President summons NA session on May 9

President summons NA session on May 9

52 seconds ago
 North Korea Allegedly Tests Submarine Ballistic Mi ..

North Korea Allegedly Tests Submarine Ballistic Missile - South Korean Military

54 seconds ago
 PM to address public meeting in Bisham: Marriyum

PM to address public meeting in Bisham: Marriyum

5 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieves over demise of veteran journalist ..

Marriyum grieves over demise of veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui

5 minutes ago
 Sirbaz becomes first Pakistani to summit 10 above ..

Sirbaz becomes first Pakistani to summit 10 above 8,000m peaks

41 minutes ago
 North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after ..

North Korea fires submarine-launched missile after US nuclear warning

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.