North Korea May Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - Japanese Defense Minister

North Korea may carry out a nuclear test already this month, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) North Korea may carry out a nuclear test already this month, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Saturday.

"North Korea may conduct a nuclear test as early as this month. We have the same understanding as the United States.

We are currently collecting information," Kishi said on air of Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The minister also confirmed earlier reports from the South Korean military that today's missile test by North Korea was a single launch from a submarine. The altitude of the missile was 50 kilometers (31 miles), with the range of 600 kilometers.