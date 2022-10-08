UrduPoint.com

North Korea May Launch Missile, Test Nuclear Weapons Around October 10 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 09:04 PM

North Korea may hold another missile launch or conduct a nuclear test around October 10, the Party Foundation Day, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday, citing sources in the government of Japan

The Japanese government believes new provocations, including missile launches or nuclear tests, could be expected before or immediately after October 10, according to NHK.

In 2016, Pyongyang launched a missile on October 15, five days after the holiday.

In 2006, North Korea conducted its first test of a nuclear weapon also around this day.

On Tuesday morning, North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. It was the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.

Media reported earlier in the week that North Korea could test its nuclear weapons for the seventh time in its history between October 16 and November 8.

