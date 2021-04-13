North Korea May Resume Nuclear Weapons, ICM Testing - US Intel Report

North Korea's Kim Jong Un may resume nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile testing to reshape the regional security environment, the US intelligence community said in its annual threat assessment report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) North Korea's Kim Jong Un may resume nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile testing to reshape the regional security environment, the US intelligence community said in its annual threat assessment report on Tuesday.

"North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take a number of aggressive and potentially destabilizing actions to reshape the regional security environment and drive wedges between the United States and its allies up to and including the resumption of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing," the report said.