UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Names Artillery Commander As New Military Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:44 PM

North Korea names artillery commander as new military chief

Pyongyang has named an army general with expertise in artillery as its new military commander, North Korean state media reported, in a move that an analyst said could signal plans for the development of new weapons

Seoul,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Pyongyang has named an army general with expertise in artillery as its new military commander, North Korean state media reported, in a move that an analyst said could signal plans for the development of new weapons.

Pak Jong Chon was appointed the "chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army," KCNA said late Friday, adding that the decision was announced during a meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un.

Pak succeeds Ri Yong Gil, an expert on military operations who has served in the position on two separate occasions since 2013.

His promotion from head of the Korean People's Army's Artillery Command may suggest a new military focus on weapons development, said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean defector and researcher in Seoul.

The North was particularly threatened by the South's acquisition of cutting-edge American F-35 stealth fighter jets -- known for their ability to evade radar detection -- earlier this year, Ahn told AFP.

"It is also notable that Pak accompanied Kim during the North's test-firing of its new weapons," he added. "With him as the North's top military officer, it's more likely that Pyongyang will prioritise artillery along with its new weapons system." Pak accompanied Kim when he supervised the test-fire of what North Korea said were "new-type tactical guided missiles" in August.

Pak was also present when Kim oversaw the test of a "newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" in July, KCNA reported at the time.

South Korea has described the two launches as "short-range ballistic missiles," which the North is barred from testing under UN resolutions.

Pyongyang had said the two launches -- along with five other tests in July and August -- were a warning to Washington and Seoul over their August joint military drills, which it has long considered rehearsals for invasion.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Washington Threatened Pyongyang Seoul North Korea Kim Jong May July August Media From Top

Recent Stories

IAEA to Retain Same Access to Iran's Nuclear Facil ..

1 minute ago

AFP joins BBC initiative to fight misinformation

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan saddened on death of gre ..

1 minute ago

Sedition case against me politically motivated: Sh ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan UN mission & NY consulate commemorate 'De ..

1 hour ago

People defy curfew, hold anti-India demos in IOK

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.