North Korea 'no Longer Interested' In Summits With US: KCNA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

North Korea 'no longer interested' in summits with US: KCNA

North Korea is "no longer interested" in summits with the US unless Washington offers new concessions in their nuclear negotiations, Pyongyang said Monday, hours after Donald Trump hinted at the prospect

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :North Korea is "no longer interested" in summits with the US unless Washington offers new concessions in their nuclear negotiations, Pyongyang said Monday, hours after Donald Trump hinted at the prospect.

"You should act quickly, get the deal done," Trump tweeted Sunday, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "See you soon!" Kim and Trump have met three times since June last year, but talks have been gridlocked since their Hanoi summit in February broke up in disagreement over sanctions relief, while October's working-level talks rapidly broke down in Sweden.

Pyongyang has set Washington a deadline of the end of the year to come forward with a fresh offer, and foreign ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said the US was stalling while "pretending it has made progress".

He interpreted Trump's tweet as a signal for a new summit, he said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, but declared: "We are no longer interested in such talks that bring nothing to us." "We will no longer gift the US president with something he can boast of," he went on, adding the North should be compensated for the "successes" that President Trump touted as his own achievements.

The implied criticism of Trump by name is a departure for Pyongyang, which has long limited its frustration to other administration officials.

Last month, adviser Kim declared: "Contrary to the political judgment and intention of President Trump, Washington political circles and DPRK policy makers of the US administration are hostile to the DPRK for no reason," using the initials of North Korea's official name.

