North Korea Now Has Over 3.5 Million Cases of Suspicious Fever - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Over 100,000 cases of unidentified fever have been registered in North Korea in the past 24 hours, one person has died, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

North Korea has been in a state of "maximum emergency" since detecting its first COVID-19 cases in late April.

According to KCNA, the number of patients with high fever registered from the end of April until May 29 stands at 3.54 million. About 94.68 percent (3.36 million) have already recovered, while 188,000 are under treatment.

It remains unclear whether all of these suspicious cases are COVID-19.

As of Monday, May 30, the death toll stands at 70, with one new death (and a total of over 100,000 new cases) having been registered in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, KCNA said that over 89,000 new cases of unidentified fever had been registered in North Korea over a 24-hour period.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the infection.