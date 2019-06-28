North Korea Nuclear Talks Should Be Built on Security Guarantees, Not Disarmament - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that in denuclearization talks with North Korea, it is necessary to focus not on the country's disarmament but on providing Pyongyang with adequate security guarantees.

"What we should be talking about is not how to make North Korea disarm, but how to ensure the unconditional security of North Korea and how to make any country, including North Korea, feel safe and protected by international law that is strictly honoured by all members of the international community. We should think about guarantees, which we should use as the basis for talks with North Korea. We must be patient, respect it and, at the same time, take into account the dangers arising from ... the nuclear status and the presence of nuclear weapons," Putin said when asked to assess the current situation on the Korean Peninsula.