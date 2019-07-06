MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Choe Ryong Hae, the president of the Presidium of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, expressed his condolences over devastating floods that hit Russia's Irkutsk Region in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, media reported on Saturday.

The North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported that in the letter, Choe also extended his sympathies to the victims of the natural disaster and their families.

Additionally, Choe expressed hope that the Russian government would soon cope with the aftermath of the flood and successfully help those affected by it.

The floods swept the Irkutsk Region late in June in the wake of heavy rains that led to rivers swelling and spilling over into nearby settlements and cities. The authorities launched search and rescue operations. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree declaring the flood a Federal emergency.

On Friday, a representative of regional emergencies services told Sputnik that nearly 340 people, including 59 children, had been taken to hospitals in the wake of heavy flooding the Irkutsk Region.